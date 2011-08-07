Tattered Flag, restaurant and all, to fully open soon; whiskey being made

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal photo by Dan Miller — Two of the four Tattered Flag partners — Matt Fritz and Pat Devlin — take a break in one of the upstairs rooms of the brew pub restaurant soon to be open on the second floor of the Elks Building.

They’re officially making moonshine in the old Elks Building in downtown Middletown.





Well not moonshine, exactly, but whiskey for sure, with bourbon, vodka and gin soon to follow.





Having received all required government approvals, Tattered Flag Brewery and Still Works about a week ago started distilling its own craft spirits inside the 105-year-old Elks Building, said Pat Devlin, one of four members of the Tattered Flag partnership.





The other big news is that Tattered Flag is about a week away from opening its full-service brew pub restaurant on the second floor — meaning that “every ounce of the building would be open at that point,” Devlin said.





That does not include the Elks Theatre, which is not part of the Tattered Flag project and is still owned by the borough.





Portions of the Tattered Flag second-floor space will be available for private parties and special events such as rehearsal dinners and small weddings. In addition, one room on the second floor has been set up with a Penn State theme.

Tattered Flag has been gradually expanding its hours since the second week of July, when the business first opened its tasting room to the public. With the full opening of the second floor, Tattered Flag will be open five days a week.





The business will be closed on most Mondays and Tuesdays, the two days of the week that Tattered Flag will devote to keeping up production of beer and spirits, Devlin said.





Getting to this point is the culmination of a dream for the partnership, which first presented its plan to turn most of the Elks Building into a combined craft brewery-distillery brew pub to Middletown borough officials and to the public in the summer of 2015.





In August 2015, borough council and the Middletown Industrial and Commercial Development Authority approved leasing most of the Elks Building — all but the Elks Theatre space — to Tattered Flag.





The borough also approved a $1.5 million loan to Tattered Flag — including $1.1 million toward the cost of transforming the building into the combined craft brewery/distillery brew pub, and $400,000 to finance Tattered Flag acquiring its portion of the Elks Building through a mortgage. Tattered Flag in January 2017 is to begin repaying the loan to the borough.





On Dec. 30, 2015, Tattered Flag closed on its acquisition of the 13,000-square foot Elks Building space.





“It’s been a long 14 months, a struggle at times challenging at other times but every time we turn around and finish something we are looking to give our customers the best product,” Devlin said about the transformation of the building. “It’s something that I think the town can be uniquely happy with.”





As of Monday, Dec. 4, the partnership had not set an official date for opening up the second floor. The date will be publicized in a low-key fashion through Tattered Flag’s Facebook page and its website, Devlin said.





“It’ll be kind of a friends/family event for us, and new staff to get them acquainted with our system, run through our bugs and then be open to the public,” he said.





Tattered Flag now has a staff of about 15, including a full kitchen staff, a brewery staff and a distiller who right now is part-time. Tattered Flag is still hiring and can always use more servers, Devlin said.





The full-service brew pub restaurant on the second floor will include in its offerings different types of burgers and french fries, steaks, salads, seafood and appetizers such as mussels, Devlin said.





The first floor tasting room will be open along with the brew pub on Friday and Saturday nights and possibly all day Sunday. Tattered Flag also might open up the tasting room during some of its lunch periods during the week, such as on Wednesday and Thursday.





Also referred to as the tap room, the tasting room will continue offering what Devlin referred to as a “public house” feel, in contrast to the more “upscale” upstairs brew pub.





The tasting room has “more of bar feel” where customers interact with residents and with bartenders and owners. The tasting room’s scaled-down menu will continue, with some variation from time to time.





The partners have always talked of Tattered Flag as a regional attraction, and the operation is already drawing a significant portion of its business from outside Middletown.





On a typical weekend, about 70 percent of the tasting room clientele is from outside of town, Devlin said. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the numbers flip-flop, with roughly 70 percent of the customers being from in town and the rest from outside.





Tattered Flag to date has mostly marketed itself through its website and Facebook page, and the effort is starting to pay off, Devlin said. People are making Tattered Flag a stop on brewery tours that are coming from Maryland and Washington, D.C., he said.





Sixteen people took the Amtrak train from Philadelphia to come to Tattered Flag, and “we’re the first stop of three” breweries in the region for a busload of 42 people from Ambler that is expected soon, Devlin added.





Not long ago, a busload of 40 people from the main campus of Penn State at University Park rolled up to Tattered Flag, and limousine tours are starting to arrive.





Tattered Flag is also seeing visitors who fly in to Harrisburg International Airport. Like Devlin when he’s out of town, the first thing they do is look on the Internet for the nearest brewery to the airport — and that’s Tattered Flag.





Tattered Flag has joined the Hershey Harrisburg Regional Visitors Bureau, and is looking forward to becoming part of the new Middletown Business Association, Devlin said.





A word about Elks Theatre

Tattered Flag has a vested interest in the future of the Elks Theatre, since the theater space is attached to the rest of the Elks Building which is now the property of Tattered Flag. The partners have also talked of how having movies and live entertainment at the theater next door could be of mutual benefit for both the theater and Tattered Flag.





The partners made it known earlier this year that they were interested in working with Friends of the Elks Theatre, the nonprofit group that would like to lease the theater from the borough and operate it.





Tattered Flag made its own general contractor, A.P. Williams, available to do a walk-through of the theater to come up with an estimate the borough can use for what it will cost to renovate the theater and reopen it as a multi-use performing arts center — about $1.14 million, according to A.P. Williams.





The partners are aware of borough council’s recent decision to turn down the state’s offer of a $500,000 grant to help renovate and reopen the theater.





The partners aren’t passing judgement on that decision, but as long as the theater stays dark it is a missed opportunity for Tattered Flag, and everyone else, Devlin said.





“We miss out on it,” he said. “It’s another source of revenue that can be generated for us and for the theater obviously.”





“We have an interest in wanting to see something come out of it one day,” he added. “We’re all looking for more businesses to open down here. More businesses helps businesses here and gives more reasons for people to come to downtown Middletown to shop and to enjoy drinks or food at any number of restaurant locations here — grab a slice of pizza, go to Alfred’s Victorian, the Brownstone, Kuppy’s … . It would be nice to have more businesses for sure. That’s what everybody is looking for I think. That’s how you generate revenue, that’s how you bring people to the town.”





The partnership would buy the theater itself “in a heartbeat” if they could afford it, but that’s not the case, Devlin said.



